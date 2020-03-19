PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati's casual look at a launch event is simple and will make every girl's heart skip a beat

At the launch of Vishwak Sen's fourth film Paagal, Rana Daggubati made a casual yet classy appearance. Rana picked casual blue shirt paired with denim and white shoes.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati surely knows how to win the hearts of the audience with his powerful onscreen presence. The actor has earned a huge fan following over the years with his mind-blowing roles in the films. Besides being a brilliant actor, Rana manages to grab attention with his style statement. As we all know, the Telugu star is known for his classic style and the actor makes sure to kill it every time when he steps out. At the launch of Vishwak Sen's fourth film Paagal, Rana Daggubati made a casual yet classy appearance.

Rana Daggubati picked casual blue shirt paired with denim and white shoes. He accessorised his look with sunglasses. Rana Daggubati's casual look at a launch event is simple and will make every girl's heart skip a beat. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rana's stylish Harmann Kaur revealed that Rana is very particular about the colours he wears. He likes simple stuff and that clearly reflects in his style statements. Check out Rana's photos below.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be seen next in Haathi Mere Saathi. The upcoming film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Prabu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi has been titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The upcoming film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

