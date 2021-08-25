PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports all black look, Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his man bun style at the gym

One of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna never misses an opportunity to hit the gym. The actress is quite regular and was spotted today as she was heading for her another workout session. The stunner was seen sporting an all-black look and accessorised with a cap and sunglasses.

Rashmika Mandanna is a fitness freak and inspires her fans to stay fit and healthy. Despite being busy with the shooting of her upcoming films, the Dear Comrade makes sure to take some time out and hit the gym, no matter what time of the day it is. Recently, Rashmika's post workout mirror selfie with Vijay Deverakonda took social media by storm. The Geetha Govindham actors treated fans with their photos from the gym.

Meanwhile, check out her latest gym photos:

Also spotted at the gym was Vijay Deverakonda. The actor was seen flaunting his man-bun look as he was spotted at the gym.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is touching new heights and is all set to create the same magic in the Bollywood industry. She has already shot for her 2 upcoming Hindi projects- Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with .

She also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, which is being helmed by Sukumar. The first part of the film titled, Pushpa: The Rise will release this Christmas 2021.

