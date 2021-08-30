PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna adds splash of green to the formal look & gives major boss lady vibes

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the South and Bollywood industries. Branded as National Crush, Rashmika enjoys a huge fan base for her radiant smile, beautiful looks, and amazing screen persona. The actress, who won hearts with her roles in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, is prepping for her Bollywood debut and is juggling between Hyderabad and Mumbai for respective shoots.

Today, Rashmika, who is a popular face among the paparazzi as she gets papped almost every day, was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. In the photos, the actress can be seen flaunting her beautiful face in a green co-ord suit set. Rashmika is totally slaying the formal look and giving out major boss lady vibes. She also flaunted her radiant smile and her favourite heart symbol as she posed for the photos. Her nude makeup and heels are adding oomph to the formal look.

Check out the photos here:

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress recently got a new house in Mumbai as she has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has a Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, for which, she is shooting currently in Hyderabad.