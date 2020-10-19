  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles as she gets clicked in her stylish gym wear by the shutterbugs

Rashmika Mandanna is known to be a fitness enthusiast and has often got clicked by the shutterbugs.The southern beauty was clicked in pink and blue gym wear.
Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles
The gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna was clicked by the shutterbugs in her chic gym wear. The sultry siren was all smiles as she posed for the pictures. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast and has often got clicked by the shutterbugs.The southern beauty was clicked in pink and blue gym wear and black coloured overcoat. The stunner surely knows how to make heads turn be it her gym look or a red carpet appearance.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film Pushpa which has Allu Arjun in the lead.  The much awaited drama is helmed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The film is reportedly based on the smuggling of red sandalwood.

Check out the photos

The news reports further go on to add that lead actor Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of the red sandalwood. Previously, the makers of the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer had unveiled the first look poster of the film Pushpa. The fans and followers of the Stylish Star are very impressed by the first look poster of Pushpa.

Credits :kamlesh Nand

