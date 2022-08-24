PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna and Kartik Aaryan to share screen space? Clicked together at Versova jetty

Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll lately. After signing three exciting Bollywood movies, apart from two in the South, the Pushpa actress is reported to share the screen with Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan soon in an advertisement. However, nothing has been confirmed for now. These two were spotted together at the Versova jetty last night. While Rashmika opted for a knotted t-shirt, paired with black joggers and a matching cap, Kartik Aaryan went with blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

An adorable video of the potential co-stars has also surfaced on social media where Kartik Aaryan can be seen sweetly helping Rashmika Mandanna as they step out together in the city.

Check out the pictures below:

Now, coming to Rashmika Mandanna's lineup, the actress has Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty right now.

Talking about her South projects, the National Crush will once again to seen reprising the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rule. The work on this highly-awaited drama commenced day-before-yesterday with the mahurat pooja, which was attended by director Sukumar and other crew members. Besides, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the sequel will also have Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjaya in crucial roles. Furthermore, reportedly, Priyamani will also be a part of the movie, although nothing has been announced yet.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna has also been roped in as the leading lady in Vamshi Paidipally's masala entertainer, Varisu. With Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist, the flick is scheduled to be out in theatres by January 2023, during Pongal. S Thaman has composed the soundtracks for the movie, while Karthik Palani is in-charge of the cinematography.

