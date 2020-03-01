PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin spotted as they return from Vizag post Bheeshma success celebration

Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin visited Vizag for the success meet of their film Bheeshma. Post their visit to Vizag, the two were spotted at Hyderabad airport today.

South stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are basking in the success of their recently released film, Bheeshma. The Venky Kudumula directorial opened to a positive response from the audience and managed to earn Rs 40 crore worldwide within 7 days of its release. Not only in India, but the film has managed to earn pretty well even in the USA. The romantic-comedy-drama has managed to earn good along with rave response and the makers decided to thank them in the best possible way. Rashmika and Nithiin visited Vizag for the film’s success meet.

Post their visit to Vizag, Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin were spotted at Hyderabad airport today. The two looked stylish at their best as they were making their way out of the airport. The Dear Comrade actress picked easy-breezy summer dress as her travel look while Nithiin was clicked in casuals. However, what caught our eyes was their intense conversation. We wonder what they were talking about. The duo was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Check out the photos below.

Rashmika Mandanna has a lineup of big projects, including a film with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun. Rashmika has also been roped in to play the love interest of Karthi in a Kollywood film, Sulthan, which will mark her debut in Kollywood.

Talking about Nithiin, the actor is all set to tie the knot with Shalini in Dubai. The South star’s engagement ceremony with long time girlfriend Shalini took place on February 13.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

