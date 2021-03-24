PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda slay in shades of blue at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were today snapped in their sartorial best at an airport. Check out the pictures below.

South superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda make it for the most popular and loved on-screen couples. The two had set the stage on fire with their electrifying chemistry in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Both the actors are also making their highly awaited Bollywood debut. Besides their acting prowess, Rashmika and Vijay are also known for making style statements. Today, the duo was spotted by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport. They were papped one after the other.

For the outing, the Arjun Reddy star kept it casual and sporty. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a blue coloured t-shirt with shorts. He teamed up his comfy attire with blue coloured shoes. The actor was seen all smiles and looked uber cool. Vijay is also seen wearing a black and white mask amid the pandemic. On the other hand, the Chamak actress looked beautiful in stylish blue co ords. She is also seen flaunting her radiant smile in the pictures. In one of the photos, Rashmika can be seen giving smiles to paps before sitting insider her car.

Check out their pictures below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite . The movie has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress is currently busy shooting the same. Apart from this, she also has the forthcoming Tamil film Sulthan in her kitty. Talking about Vijay, the actor is venturing into Bollywood with the upcoming pan India film Liger with Ananya Panday.

The movie will hit the theatres worldwide on 9th September 2021.

