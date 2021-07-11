PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted at the gym; Jr NTR papped post EMK shoot

Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project Goodbye co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Tollywood star Jr NTR has finally joined the sets of the upcoming reality show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu (EMK). The first season of the upcoming quiz show is structured on the lines of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The young Tiger, who has been busy with the shooting of SS Rajamouli's RRR as well, was spotted yesterday after wrapping up the shoot for EMK. One can see in the photos, the actor is moving out in his car from Annapurna Studios where the makers have created a huge set.

Reportedly, the show will have over 60 episodes and the first is expected to be aired in August. The makers had decided to shoot for the upcoming reality show in April. However, it got postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Jr NTR is quite occupied and will soon be seen kickstarting shooting for a pan-India film directed by Koratala Siva.

Check out Jr NTR's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted yesterday outside the gym. One can see, Rashmika is sporting an all-black look while VD keeps it comfy in basic shorts, tee and black rainy jacket.

Check out the photos below:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

