PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna arrives at airport in casual wear; Raashi Khanna spotted as she steps out of gym

As Rashmika Mandanna arrived at airport in casual outfit, she was spotted by shutterbugs, while Raashi Khanna was seen in her workout outfit as she stepped out of gym.

Well, it looks like the South entertainment industry is finally back to track, as celebrities are being spotted almost every day as they step out of their homes for various reasons. Today, sensational South star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in casual wear as she arrived at the airport. She was seen in a flashy top and paired it with a pair of geometric printed pants. She was also seen wearing a pair of coolers and facemask.

Raashi Khanna, who stepped out of her gym, was seen in yoga pants and workout top, as she finished her workout section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashi was last seen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film World Famous Lover. Other than her, the film had three other leading ladies including Aishwarya Rajessh, Isabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa. It is expected that an official announcement about her next film will be revealed soon.

See the photos here:

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

