PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest dog parent as she was spotted with her pet Aura at a gym

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted along with her pet dog Aura at a gym in Hyderabad, post her workout session. She and Aura are the cutest mother-daughter and these photos are proof.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 05:30 pm
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest dog parent as she was spotted with her pet Aura at a gym
Rashmika Mandanna is the most popular and famous actress of South and Bollywood. The actress is popularly known for her bubbly nature, cuteness, avid social media user and a dog lover. Recently, she became a pet parent and is enjoying the phase to the fullest. The actress named her pet dog Aura and indeed we must say the name Aura totally justifies the little puppy as she accompanies Rashmika everywhere. Today yet again, Rashmika, who regularly gets spotted by the paparazzi in and about the city, was papped at the gym post her workout session.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad post her workout session with her favourite furry friend Aura. Rashmika can be seen looking extremely pretty and cute posing for the cameras with Aura in her arms. She donned an oversized white sweatshirt, perfect for the weather and black shorts with matching sneakers to complete the gym look. Take a look at the photos: 

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan following on all social media platforms. She is also fondly called the National Crush. Lately, Rashmika's Instagram feed is filled with Aura's pictures. From gym to shootings, Aura is accompanying Rashmika everywhere with love and kisses.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. Apart from this, the actress also has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

