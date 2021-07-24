PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a green co-ord set as she gets papped at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna is a gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. Branded as the National Crush, the actress enjoys a huge online fan following all over the southern states and in Bollywood as well as she is all set to make her debut opposite in Mission Majnu. One of the main reasons, Rashmika is loved among the audiences is because of her down-to-earth atmosphere, she always greets paparazzi and fans with a huge smile.

Today, Rashmika, who is a popular face among the paparazzi as she gets papped almost every day, was spotted today as well at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, one can see, the Dear Comrade actress acing the entire look to perfection as she wears a green co-ord set. She teamed it up with white boots and a hat. The actress is setting major fashion cues with this outfit. It is simple yet so fashionable. No matter where, Rashmika definitely knows how to grab eyeballs with her outfits. Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Rashmika is currently the busiest actress, juggling between Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. She will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress recently got a new house in Mumbai as she has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has a Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.