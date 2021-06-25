PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna dons a grey co ord set as she steps out with Aura in Mumbai

Amidst the shoot of her second Hindi film Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying Mumbai rains and is also setting up her new home.

Rashmika Mandanna has resumed the shoot of her second Bollywood film Goodbye co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Amidst the shoot, the actress is enjoying Mumbai rains and is also setting up her new home. The Dear Comrade actress is being spotted in Mumbai with her new pet Aura. Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in her comfy grey co-ord set while she was making her way to the car with Aura.

One can see, Rashmika poses for the paps and these photos are cuteness overloaded. Talking about Goodbye, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. Sharing her experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, revealed to Pinkvilla, "Today we had a call, reading to do...he seems like a family member and you know how it is like, we always have that one family member who always looks up to, listens to. Some times it is just you sit and listen to them, appreciate their existence but I think, he is extremely warm... I just can't express myself in words. He is a legend for a reason, people love him and he is lovable."

Rashmika Mandanna has bagged her second Bollywood project even before the release of her first Hindi movie. The stunner will be seen sharing the screen space with in Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is a spy thriller film written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will soon turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun co-starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and will release in two parts. The first part of the film will release this year while the second is expected to be out in early 2022.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

