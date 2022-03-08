PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna dons a pink tracksuit for travelling; Gets spotted in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna was recently papped at the Mumbai airport sporting a pink tracksuit with silver chappals. The actress looked ready to dive into her work. This is not the first time, the Kirik Party star has managed to look flawless with minimum makeup. The star knows how to nail the simple look well.

In the meantime, the diva has been spotted in Mumbai several times in the last couple of months. Every time she reaches the maximum city, speculations of a new Bollywood project gain weight. She also announced recently that she is shooting something exciting with B-town hunk Varun Dhawan.

Check out the pictures below:

Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna’s trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a video of the Pushpa actress amidst an intense workout session. In the clip, she can be seen trying out some rigorous cardio, donning a grey tank top and yellow shorts. As for the fitness regime, the star enjoys a mix of kickboxing, skipping, dancing, swimming, spinning, yoga, and some brisk walk. Along with regular training, the actress also makes sure to eat healthy food.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu actor is basking in the success of her most recent routing with co-star Sharwanand. Her next release will be the Bollywood spy thriller, Mission Majnu where she will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra. In the meantime, she also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan lined up for 2022.

