PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flashes her cute smile for paps as she gets clicked in her no makeup look

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is doing great in her personal as well as professional space. The stunner is winning hearts of the audience with her peppy and interesting roles in films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. Besides being an amazing actress, Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing limelight over her off-screen personality as well. Known for her bubbly and sweet nature, the Geetha Govindam actress is winning hearts with her latest airport look. Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning, and she looked fresh as a daisy.

The stunner was clicked in pink simple top paired with black jeggings. She flashed her cute smile for paps as she was clicked in her no-makeup look. The stunner simply rocked her off duty look like a boss. We totally love how actresses ditch markup and travel carefree in their best comfort style. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The young and talented actress is set to make her Kollywood debut opposite Karthi in their upcoming film, Sultan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport photos here:

Rashmika will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar directorial. The shooting of the film is expected to go on floors. She will be reportedly seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65. She is busy shooting for her film with actor Suriya titled Soorarai Pottru.

