PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flashes her cute smile at paps as she gets clicked in Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked while talking on the phone and looked every bit stylish in a trench coat.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna never fails to grab our attention with her cute poses as she gets papped in the city. Be it at the airport or getting clicked on her casual day out, Rashmika Mandanna makes sure to flash her cute smile at the paps. The stunner was spotted yesterday in the city and she once again managed to win hearts. The Dear Comrade actress was clicked while talking on the phone and looked every bit stylish in a trench coat. Rashmika Mandanna has become the National Crush of India 2020, and her latest photos prove why she deserves this tag.

The Telugu and Kannada actress has been declared National Crush by Google and Rashmika Mandanna was recently overwhelmed on coming across this news. She also took to social media and thanked her fans for all the love and support. Meanwhile, check out her latest photos and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in teir upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumaran, the shooting of the film went on floors recently.

Meanwhile, she is also looking forward to the release of her Tamil debut film titled, Sulthan alongside Karthi in the male lead role.

Reports suggested that she will be seen alongside Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj. However, no official update regarding the same.

Kamlesh Nand

