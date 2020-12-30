PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her post workout glow as she gets papped outside the gym

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside the gym yesterday evening and looked happy as always. Check out photos.

From grabbing attention over her airport style statement to making her Bollywood debut opposite , Rashmika Mandanna is all over for the right reasons. There is no stopping for her! Rashmika Mandanna, as we all know is a gym freak and she makes sure to hit the gym, no matter what hour of the day it is. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted outside the gym yesterday evening and looked happy as always. She flaunted her post workout glow and also showered love on paps.

One can see in the photos, the actress opted for all black gym outfit and paired it with a leather jacket as she stepped out in the cold climate. Well, Rashmika Mandanna is also known for eating right and often shares healthy breakfast recipes on social media along with workout pictures and videos. She lifts weight effortlessly and her workout videos will surely leave you stunned.

Check out her latest photos below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Titled as Mission Majnu, the film is a patriotic tale inspired by true events.

She will also be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumaran. The actress is also looking forward to the release of her Tamil debut film, Sulthan opposite Karthi.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

