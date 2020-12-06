PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her super comfy airport look in trench coat as she is set to catch a flight

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted flashing her cute smile to the paps as she was clicked at Hyderabad airport.

Rashmika Mandanna's airport style is all about keeping it cool, stylish and comfy. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today and looked super excited to catch a flight. The Dear Comrade actress opted for loose pants that she paired with black full sleeves top and a trench coat as her travel look. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a hat. As soon as she arrived at the airport, Rashmika was clicked running towards her close friend and stylist Shravya Verma. The two bumped into each other at the airport.

Of late, Rashmika Mandanna is quite in love with hats and long coats. The actress has been flaunting her love for these fashion pieces and clearly, setting it as a trend. This time again, the Geetha Govindham actress was seen flashing her cute smile to the paps. However, what caught our eyes is the cute finger heart gesture that she showed it again to paps and her fans. A finger heart is a gesture, for which a person uses a heart shape using their index finger and thumb.

Check out photos:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film titled, Pushpa. She is also awaiting the release of her Tamil debut film, Sulthan opposite actor Karthi.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

