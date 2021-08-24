PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna goes the unusual way as she sports ankle length boots to the gym

Rashmika Mandanna's gym looks are quite simple and the actress makes sure to step out in her comfy best. However, the Dear Comrade actress left us surprised this time as she was spotted wearing ankle-length boots with joggers and a tee. One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna making her way to the gym in her unusual yet cool look.

The gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna is very particular about her health and never misses hitting the gym. Recently, the Geetha Govindam actress left us in awe as she was spotted with her furry baby Aura to the gym.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has two Bollywood projects in the kitty. She will be seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu with Apart from that, Rashmika also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

The film is directed by Sukumar and it also stars Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist. The first part of the film is slated to release this December, 2021.

She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Directed by Kishore Tirumala of ‘Nenu Sailaja’ fame, the film has Sharwanand in the male lead role.