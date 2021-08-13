PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna & her pet pooch Aura are the cutest as they pose for cameras

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the beautiful and popular actresses of the south film industry. She made her debut in Telugu with Chalo and became a household name with Geetha Govindam, and went on to bag the biggest films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress is quite active on social media and often posts new photos and videos thereby garnering all the attention, which made her National Crush.

Today, Rashmika was spotted today with her furry pet Aura. In the photos, she can be seen posing in all smiles as she poses with Aura in her arms. Clad in a white jacket and black tights, she and Aura are the cutest, we just can't take our eyes from them. Take a look at the photos here:

Rashmika Mandana, who is busy acting in a series of films in the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada industries. Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on two projects out of which she would be starring alongside Allu Arjun for the movie titled Pushpa. The film will release in theatres for Christmas, in December. She has a Telugu film titled Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, which stars Sharwanand as the lead actor. Apart from this, the actress also has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.