PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna keeps her gym look casual yet chic in white kurta and brown pants

Rashmika Mandanna is considered one of the most attractive actresses in both South and Bollywood at the moment. A toned body makes a crucial part in good looks and hence the Pushpa star is frequently papped hitting the gym. Yesterday as well, the diva was clicked by the shutterbugs outside her workout hub. She opted for a casual look in a white kurta and brown lowers for her day at the gym.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been roped in as the leading lady alongside Tiger Shroff in a forthcoming Dharma Film. This Shashank Khaitan directorial is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. According to reports, the Baaghi actor has already started prepping for the drama. The project is believed to go on the floors in September this year.

A little birdie further told us, "Shashank was on the look out for a fresh pairing and what better than getting Tiger and Rashmika together. The team will be shooting in India as well as internationally. Tiger will sport a young and sporty look in the film, as the story takes him through a lot of adventure. It's in the action space, yet unlike anything done by Tiger till date."

Her other ventures include Vijay's next titled Varisu. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, this much-awaited flick is expected to be out in Pongal 2023. She will also be doing a crucial role in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam.

Rashmika Mandanna will further be stepping into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra's espionage thriller, Mission Majnu. Continuing her B-town journey, she will be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer GoodBye and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

