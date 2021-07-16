  1. Home
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna keeps her gym outfit comfy with white jacket and sunglasses

Rashmika Mandanna has returned home after wrapping up Goodbye shoot in Mumbai. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted today post workout session.
Rashmika Mandanna keeps her gym outfit comfy with white jacket and sunglasses
Lead actors Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan and the Goodbye team recently wrapped up its Mumbai schedule. South beauty Rashmika, who is super excited about her Hindi debut projects is now back in Hyderabad. The stunner has returned home after wrapping up Goodbye shoot in Mumbai. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted today in her comfy all-black gym look that she teamed with a white jacket and sunglasses. 

Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her experience of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika Mandanna had said, "Today we had a call, reading to do...he seems like a family member and you know how it is like, we always have that one family member who always looks up to, listens to. Some times it is just you sit and listen to them, appreciate their existence but I think, he is extremely warm... I just can't express myself in words. He is a legend for a reason, people love him and he is lovable." 

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has bought a new house in Mumbai. Rashmika Mandanna had been doing a lot of back and forth between Mumbai and Hyderabad and so, she decided to get her own place in Mumbai.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her Hindi debut film, Mission Majnu. She also has Pan-India project Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun. 

