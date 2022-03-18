PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna keeps her OOTD casual as she heads for dubbing session

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry. After making a mark with her last release, Pushpa: The Rise, the actress is all set to impress the Hindi-speaking audience with her Bollywood debut, Mission Manju. Rashmika was spotted at a dubbing studio in Hyderabad today.

The Kirik Party actor kept her OOTD breezy with a white T-shirt and basic blue denim. She styled the look with retro shades and tied her hair in a high ponytail. After seeing this look, all we can say is that Rashmika Mandanna looks charming in everything.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, yesterday the Pushpa star dropped a heart-melting post on Instagram. She posted a few screenshots of her video call with her mother and captioned them, "FaceTiming mumma be like: Rush: hi ma .. how are you? Mum: Moni.. 1..2..3 pose.. you look decent today". Fans were simply in awe of this adorable post and filled the comment section with lovely messages for their beloved actress.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her B-town debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her first B-town project will be available for the audience in theatres from 10 June. After this, she will also be a part of another Hindi movie, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. In the meantime, the star has also collaborated with Varun Dhawan for an exciting venture. However, the details about the project are not out yet.

