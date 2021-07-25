PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it casual as she gets papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai

Mumbai city is considered one of the important hubs of the Hindi film industry. Time and again, many well-known celebs get spotted in the city of dreams, be it for shooting films or attending important meetings with popular production houses and directors. Speaking of which, actor Rashmika Mandanna, who made her acting debut with the Telugu flick Chalo, was recently spotted in the Juhu area of the city. Surprisingly, she was snapped outside the ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

Donning a casual ensemble, Rashmika was seated in her car as the paparazzi captured her photos. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, Rashmika used a black mask to cover her face as a protective measure to keep herself safe from the contagious virus. The reason for her visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office remains unknown. The actor has not officially confirmed any collaboration project with the Padmaavat fame filmmaker as of yet. However, Rashmika is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor in the film Mission Majnu. Take a look at Rashmika’s pictures below:

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Apart from sharing the screen space opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

