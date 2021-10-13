PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in classic casual outfit as she gets spotted at airport

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who has bagged back-to-back two Bollywood films, was spotted today at the airport, Mumbai. One can see, Rashmika sporting a casual yet comfy look for the airport. She looks pretty as always in a classic white shirt tucked in half to her blue jeans. She teamed her comfy look with a pair of white shoes. Known for her cheerful, positive attitude towards paps, Rashmika was all smiles as she posed for cameras.

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular celebrities of the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. Not just her acting but her beauty and down-to-earth nature are praised by all. The actress recently got the tag of National crush, which shows her craze among the audience.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Directed by Kishore Tirumala of ‘Nenu Sailaja’ fame, the film has Sharwanand in the male lead role.

Also Read: Nani29: Actor to announce his next on October 15; To team up Swaroop RSJ director?

Apart from that, Rashmika has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.