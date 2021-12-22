PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks beautiful in a romantic red gown that's perfect for Christmas eve

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to style every colour including yellow and orange. This time, the Dear Comrade actress has stepped out in red and she truly owns the colour. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna looks drop-dead gorgeous in a romantic red gown that can be a perfect pick for a Christmas eve date.

She styled this slit cut red gown with a pair of red heels. Her hair was styled into bouncy waves and completed the look with subtle makeup and no lipstick. The actress was spotted today as she stepped out for the success interviews of her latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's photos below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna, this year, made her debut in Tamil with Karthi's film Sulthan. She is also set for two Bollywood debut movies- Mission Majnu and second Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, she is also shooting for Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand.