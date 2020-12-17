PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks comfy in a cosy sweatshirt & scarf as she is clicked at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika was spotted keeping herself cosy in a sweatshirt, black jeggings and a scarf around her neck.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning as she returned from Chandigarh. The actress visited North for the shooting of a music video with rapper Badshah. Well, winter is here and celebrities are seen making a style statement even at the airport. Rashmika was spotted keeping herself cosy in a sweatshirt, black jeggings and a scarf around her neck. She completed her airport look with a pair of black high boots. Take a cue from the Dear Comrade actress on how to style knitwear this winter. Well, woolen scarf is all you need this winter to up your fashion game and beat winter blues likes a boss.

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's music video, the upcoming project is being backed by Saga Music and YRF and have roped in Badshah, Yuvan, Amit Uchana and Rashmika for the same. With this, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen making her Hindi debut and fans can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. How excited are you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, check out her airport look below:

Meanwhile, as far as her other projects are concerned, she is making her debut in Tamil with actor Karthi in Sultan. The film is set to release earlier next year. She also has Kannada film Pogaru opposite Dhruva Sarja and Telugu film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Pushpa is directed by Sukumaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Reportedly, she has also signed Kishore Tirumala directorial titled, Adallu Meeku Joharlu. The stunner is occupied with a lot of films and is set to kickstart the shooting of the much-anticipated film, Pushpa.

