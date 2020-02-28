PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing in her white and gold traditional outfit at an event

Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing as she made a stylish appearance at an event. The gorgeous diva was winning hearts with her white and gold traditional outfit.

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna looks ravishing as she made a stylish appearance at an event. The gorgeous diva was winning hearts with her white and gold traditional outfit. The southern beauty was all smiles at the event and also posed for pictures. The south actress who recently featured as the female lead in the film titled Bheeshma will be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The sultry siren who featured in films like Geetha Govindam alongside Vijay Deverakonda, Chalo and Chamak, essayed the female lead in the Mahesh Babu starrer, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film proved to be a mega box office success and the fans loved Rashmika's character in the film. The south drama with Mahesh and Rashmika in the lead was helmed by F2 - Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi. The fans and audience members loved every bit of the south flick. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu essay the role of a tough Army officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. Be it the film's first look or the trailer, the film received a thundering response from the fans and followers of the lead pair, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mahesh Babu.

Check out the pictures of Rashmika Mandanna:

Now, the actress also received a positive response for her role in the Nithiin starrer Bheeshma. The fans and audience members loved the sizzling chemistry between the two stars. The south actor Pawan Kalyan appreciated the film and also offered a bouquet of flowers to the lead actor Nithiin.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

