PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks simple & cute in the latest gym look as she gets papped post workout

Rashmika Mandanna is a gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Kirrik Party and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in South cinema. The actress is an avid fitness freak and never misses to hit the gym and sweat it out.

Late night, Rashmika Mandanna was papped post-workout at a gym in Hyderabad. The actress looks extremely cute as she opted for a simple gym look in black shorts and a grey t-shirt. Unlike other days, today she was busy on phone and didn't pose to the paps with her cute expression and smile. The actress left her tresses open with a hairband and opted for a no make-up look.

Take a look at the pics here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of her upcoming pan Indian film Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will hit the theatres on December 17. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Dhananjaya and Fahad Faasil. She also has Sharwanand starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

The stunner has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.