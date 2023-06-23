PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna looks traditional chic in pink chikankari kurta as she is clicked at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses currently working today, with her fans keeping tabs on her every move. Therefore, there is an obvious buzz surrounding her every move. What the actress does next is something that many are interested in knowing about. The Dear Comrade actress was spotted at the airport today in a simple and sweet look. She was radiating warmth while posing for the cameras to take her pictures. The actress looked beautiful, and her airport look is surely one that has her choosing comfort over style.

Rashmika Mandanna gets clicked at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna has been juggling her time between multiple industries. Just this year alone, she has films that have already been released or are going to be released in three languages. The actress was therefore spotted at an airport flaunting her new look.

She was spotted wearing a pink chikankari kurta with white embroidery. She chose to pair it with jeans. The actress looked her best in this new look. She also got herself a new hairstyle, which suited her very well.

On the professional front

Career-wise, Rashmika is going to have a good year ahead even though the first half of 2023 was not in her favor with both her releases, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, not being received well by the general audience.

The future surely seems promising for the actress as she awaits two big releases this year. First, she has Animal coming up, which is directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. An equally exciting film that the actress is part of is the second part of the monstrous hit Pushpa: The Rise headlined by Allu Arjun, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

