PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is making heads turn with her casual outfit and an oversized jacket

The gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted by the shutterbugs, as he stepped out in a cool and casual avatar. The stunner was clicked in a black outfit and an oversized jacket. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style statement. The sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna is known to be a fashionista in the film industry. Be it a red carpet event or a casual outing, the actress makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film will have Allu Arjun in the lead. The actor who is fondly known as the Stylish Star in the southern film industry is reportedly essaying a truck driver's role in the film who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The film Pushpa is helmed by well known filmmaker Sukumar. The makers of the highly anticipated film had to suspend the film's shoot, due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer had previously released the film's first look poster. Pushpa's first look features the lead actor in a rugged look.

The film is expected to be a high intensity action drama. The fans and followers of Rashmika Mandanna are eagerly looking forward to seeing her share screen space with the Stylish Star. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The diva has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily routine on her Instagram account.

Credits :kamlesh Nand

