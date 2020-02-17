PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna obliges her fans with selfies as she arrives at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning in her best casual yet comfy outfit. Check out photos below.

Post the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Bheeshma opposite actor Nithiin. The stunner has quite a few interesting in the films and is looking forward to the busiest year of her career. The stunner was spotted at Hyderabad airport today morning in her best casual yet comfy airport outfit. Rashmika Mandanna picked grey sweatshirt paired with denim shoes and accessorised with sunglasses and a cap. She looked pretty as always and also obliged her fans with selfies.

Rashmika Mandanna surely knows how to make boring airport visits look interesting. The actress never fails to amaze paparazzi with her cute and quirky poses. One can see in the photos, Rashmika in her best cheerful mood at the airport. Check out the photos below and let us know in the comment section below. Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film stars actor Nithiin in the lead role. Directed by Venky Kudumula, the upcoming film is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the headlines after IT officials seized undeclared assets from her home and found a loophole in the IT returns.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

