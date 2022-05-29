PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna opts for a sunflower print off-shoulder dress as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Rashmika Mandanna was in Mumbai to attend filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash.

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on May 29, 2022 08:29 PM IST  |  5.4K
Known for her simple and easy-breezy style statement, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Mumbai airport in another fun look. The actress opted for a floral off-shoulder dress paired with her favourite pair of Gucci chappals. The actress is returning home to Hyderabad after attending Karan Johar's birthday bash. 

rashmika_mandanna_returns_to_hyderabad_airport_photos_1.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_returns_to_hyderabad_airport_photos_2.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_returns_to_hyderabad_airport_photos_3.jpg

rashmika_mandanna_returns_to_hyderabad_airport_photos_4.jpg

