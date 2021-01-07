Photos: Rashmika Mandanna papped in Mumbai as she kickstarts Mission Majnu shoot co starring Sidharth Malhotra
South’s popular star Rashmika Mandanna has never failed to spread positivity with her infectious smile whenever she gets spotted while stepping out. Of later, she is being spotted very often and the one accessory that she has never missed to carry is her cute and adorable smile. Today, she got papped at Mumbai Filmcity, and in the photos, she was seen flashing her smile as she got clicked by the shutterbugs. Recently, she joined the sets of her upcoming Bollywood film Mission Manju co starring Sidharth Malhotra.
In the photos, she was seen in a brown cardigan and a black outfit. Yesterday, she arrived at the city and she was seen carrying roses to the airport. Apart from her huge fanbase for her laudable acting skills, Rashmika enjoys a huge fanbase on the photo sharing application Instagram. With fitness goals and makeup tips, she has managed to keep her fans engaged and entertained.
See the photos here:
Other than Mission Manju, she has an interesting line up of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Earlier in the last month, she announced on social media that the shooting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. She had shared a photo with Karthi and rest of the cast and crew members. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj.
Very cute nd adorable being a super star..no attitude smiley face..very appealing smiles she got..I really like Rasmika mandana.