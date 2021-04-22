PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna papped while she was on a video call; Vijay Deverakonda spotted outside gym

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda turned enough heads last month as they were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted today outside the gym post their workout session. While Rashmika Mandanna was papped while she was busy on a video call with a friend, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted exiting from the same gym within a few minutes. Of late, the Dear Comrade stars are grabbing all the attention over their gym photos. A few days back, as VD was spotted with Rashmika post gym, the actor covered his face with a beanie and a mask.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda turned enough heads last month as they were clicked outside a restaurant in Mumbai. They were all smiles and happily posed for the paps in Mumbai. Rashmika and Vijay's friendship has always been the talk of the town. In the past, there were strong rumours about them being in a secret relationship. However, Rashmika and VD always rubbished the speculations stating they are only good friends.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda covers his face with a beanie and mask as he gets clicked with Rashmika Mandanna

Meanwhile, after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, the Telugu actors recently joined hands for the third time for an ad shoot. The Arjun Reddy star went on the knees for Rashmika Mandanna but it was only for the shooting of their upcoming advertisement.

Check out the BTS video:

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×