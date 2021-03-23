PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna papped while talking on phone; Rana Daggubati promotes Haathi Mere Saathi in style

Rashmika Mandanna has earned the National Crush of India 2020 title, and her latest photos prove why she deserves it.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna was papped yesterday in Hyderabad. The actress who recently returned after Lucknow schedule wrap-up of Mission Majnu was all smiles for the paps while making her way in the car. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna flashes her cute smile at paps as she gets clicked while talking on the phone. The Dear Comrade actress kept it simple sans makeup for a casual day out. Rashmika Mandanna has earned the National Crush of India 2020 title, and her latest photos prove why she deserves it.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the Geetha Govindham star is busy with the shooting of her two upcoming projects- Mission Majnu co-starring and Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun. She is also looking forward to the grand release of her Tamil debut film Sulthan alongside Karthi in the male lead role. Rashmika was recently spotted at Trivikram's office and there is a strong buzz, she might be a part of his next film which is with Jr NTR.

Also spotted in the city was Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The actor is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabu Solomon and is titled Kadaan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The film releases on March 26!

