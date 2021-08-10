PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna poses in comfy look at the gym; Rakul Preet Singh slays the casual avatar at airport

Rashmika was spotted today at the gym by the paparazzi. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the cameras. In the photos, one can see the dear comrade actress wearing a tank top with a jacket above it, black tights and sneakers with a mask. She opted for a comfy yet casual look for her workout session at the gym. Rashmika is someone, who believes in comfort while working out and this outfit is proof of it.

Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at the airport as she headed off to Mumbai for the shoot of her Hindi movie Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress opted for a casual look with a white crop top and black joggers. She has added a touch to her simple look with a customized R mask, Dior bag, white sneakers and bun hairstyle. Isn't she totally slaying the look and giving out major fashion cues.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working alongside Allu Arjun for the upcoming Telugu film titled Pushpa and Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand. Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring and also has another movie lined up with Amitabh Bachchan titled Goodbye.

Also Read: Former Mr South India Aryan confirms his relationship with Shabana in a romantic post

In South, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She has three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside , Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Siddharth Malhotra and Attack opposite John Abraham.