PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna returns to Hyderabad and serves yet another winning airport look

Rashmika Mandanna looked particularly in a good mood and high spirits as she dished out some animated poses in front of the camera.

Rashmika Mandanna is turning out to be a paparazzi favourite as her airport spottings rarely go unnoticed. On Thursday evening, the Dear Comrade actress proved exactly why its quite impossible for the paparazzi to miss her. Rashmika returned to Hyderabad and was snapped by the paps. The actress looked particularly in a good mood and high spirits as she dished out some animated poses in front of the camera before hopping into her car.

Rashmika's latest airport look seemed to be yet another winner as the actress wore a pair of denims, a solid white shirt and topped that off with a being trench coat. Given the warm weather of the city, Rashmika's choice was a bit surprising but the actress surely slayed it. To complete her look, Rashmika also wore a black baseball cap and a matching black mask with a pair of glasses. She stuck to her usual black boots and served another unmissable airport look.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is soon expected to start her next project and a significant one at that as she will be teaming up with Allu Arjun. They will kick-start the first schedule of Pushpa in Vizag by next week. She recently also tweeted a note on her first Tamil film titled Sulthan. Sharing the first look poster of Karthi from Sulthan, Rashmika remarked that its surreal for her to venture into the Tamil film industry.

What is your take on Rashmika's latest airport look?

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

