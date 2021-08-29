PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna returns to Hyderabad; Vijay Deverakonda tricks paps to escape them

Rashmika Mandanna is back in Hyderabad after wrapping up the last schedule of her upcoming Bollywood project Mission Majnu. The actress was spotted at the airport today morning and was all smiles for the paps. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted yesterday as he was rushing to the gym.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna is sporting a black printed hoodie with black denim and shows a finger heart to the paps. Meanwhile, Rashmika has wrapped her first Hindi project, co-starring . The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared, "Blessing your feed with her infectious smile. It's a picture wrap for our cutie patootie, @iamRashmika on the sets of #MissionMajnu."

Vijay Deverakonda was spotted yesterday as he was rushing to the gym. The actor seemed to be in a fun mood as he decided to trick the paparazzi in the cutest ways possible.

Check out the photos below:

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Liger. He is regular at the gym and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in store for them. Liger is Puri Jagannadh's film and it stars Ananya in the female lead role.

