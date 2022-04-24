PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna returns from Manali post Animal shoot; Gets mobbed by fans in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna has returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a small shooting schedule of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. The Pushpa actress was spotted today at a cafe in Mumbai and is expected to head home to Hyderabad. One can see in the photos, Rashmika looks totally stunned as fans try to click selfies with her outside. The Dear Comrade actress opts for a summer-friendly black dress teamed with her favourite Gucci chappals. Well, Rashmika already has three Bollywood films in her kitty even before her debut film, Mission Majnu releases. The actress is living up a hectic schedule to complete the projects on time.

Check out her photos below:

Billed to be an action entertainer, Animal also has Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. Top-notch technicians will handle different crafts of the movie which will release in cinemas during Independence weekend, on August 11, 2023.

Besides this, Rashmika has Mission Manju with Sidharth Malhotra, 'Goodbye' in which she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She is also the female lead of an untitled project, opposite Vijay Thalapathy.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Suriya spotted in Mumbai; Keeps it cool in semi-formal look and sunnies