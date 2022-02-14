PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna’s all-black airport look is the perfect balance of style and comfort

A few moments back, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Rashmika has emerged to be a successful star within just a few years of her debut in showbiz. The young actress has impressed the audience with her performances on the silver screen, which has led her to earn a huge fan-following. Rashmika is frequently photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city, or outside her gym, or at the airport. Speaking of which, some time back, the Dear Comrade actress was papped as she landed at the Mumbai airport.

Rashmika was seen opting for a classic all-black look for the airport look tonight. The actress struck the perfect balance between style and comfort as she donned a round-neck black sweatshirt and trousers. She also wore black sliders and a matching black mouth mask, as per the COVID-19 safety norms. Her hair was styled in a messy bun and she completed the look with a white shoulder bag, which provided a contrast to her over-all look. As the paparazzi clicked her from a distance, she obliged them with pictures.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which has been a massive hit across the country. She will soon be making her debut in Bollywood as well. Speaking of which, Rashmika has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna tries 'different kinds of poses' in her latest PHOTO; Asks fans 'if it is working?'