PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna’s black tie dye joggers set is the perfect lazy weekend outfit

If there’s one trend you can place your bets on this year, it’s got to be tie-dye. The vibrant print has gained popularity among stars rapidly. Be it oversized hoodies, cosy sweatsuits or statement joggers, the swirly patterns and psychedelic colours can be seen on almost every athleisure item right now. South diva Rashmika Mandanna also has been crushing on the trend.

On Friday night, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside Mumbai airport. While making her public appearance Mandanna ditched the blotchy tie-dye look and instead picked a lounge set that screamed comfy and cosy. This Rashmika Mandanna’s outfit is comfortable enough for lazy days at home, yet eye-catching to step out in. The actress finished her look with white spotless shoes and statement sunglasses. Minimalistic makeup and hair pulled back in a sleek bun kept her airport fashion chic yet simple.

Take a look at the photos here:

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Apart from sharing the screen space opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, Rashmika will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

