PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna’s chic airport look is a sight for sore eyes; You can’t miss these pictures

Lately, south star Rashmika Mandanna’s popularity has been witnessing an upward-rising curve. The actress has won the hearts of people with her cheerful demeanor and aura. On most occasions, she is seen sporting her contagious bright smile that can instantly lift people’s spirits. Rashmika will be soon stepping into Bollywood with the upcoming patriotic film, ‘Mission Majnu’ featuring Sidharth Malhotra. This evening, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actress was spotted at the airport, looking stunning as ever, and you cannot possibly miss her photos from today.

Rashmika was papped at the airport by the shutterbugs and her style game was on point. She was seen clad in a strapless, printed, orange maxi dress with a slit detailing on the side. The ‘Geetha Govindam’ actress carried the dress with ease and confidence, that made the look three times better. Rashmika added an extra element to her outfit by donning a black cap. Her hair was done in a low messy bun and she carried a denim jacket with her. Rashmika also wore a white mask that matched with her white sneakers. She completed the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a dainty necklace.

Have a look at Rashmika’s latest airport photos here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has two Bollywood projects in the kitty. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite , she will also be seen in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’.

The film is directed by Sukumar and it also stars Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist. The first part of the film is slated to release this December, 2021.

She is currently shooting for her Telugu film titled ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’. Directed by Kishore Tirumala of ‘Nenu Sailaja’ fame, the film has Sharwanand in the male lead role.

