PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna shells out fitness inspiration as she makes her way to gym in athleisure

Rashmika Mandanna, who has signed two Bollywood films, has been helping us set fitness goals with her posts on Instagram.

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is being spotted by the paps almost everyday while heading to the gym. Known to be a workaholic, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star surely knows how to perfectly organize her time so that she does not miss out on her workout routine. Yesterday, the actress made heads turn as she was spotted in a beautiful pink tank top while heading to the gym. Well, she is spotted at the gym today too, proving that she puts fitness in front of everything.

Speaking of this, the Dear Comrade star today snapped by the paparazzi today while making her way to the gym. Rashmika looked uber cool in a light blue coloured t-shirt teamed with black yoga pants. She completed her sporty look with blue sneakers. In the photos, the talented actress can be seen carrying a water bottle and her cellphone was also seen wearing a facemask. Rash also happily posed for a few photos before making her way inside.

She tied her hair in a neat ponytail and looked hale and healthy. Other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

