PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna shines bright like a sunflower in this yellow dress as she is spotted in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Mumbai as she was seen looking all pretty in a yellow skirt and shirt. Take a look at the photos here.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and highly paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the National crush, she enjoys a huge fanbase all over the nation. With her resplendent looks and endearing performance, Rashmika delivered back to back super hits in the Telugu film industry. The actress, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu and has already bagged another Hindi movie opposite Amitabh Bacchan, is spending most of her time in Mumbai due to back to back shoots. Now, Rashmika was papped in Mumbai as she stepped looking all pretty in a yellow dress.

One can see, Rashmika poses for the paps and these photos are cuteness overloaded. Clad in a yellow skirt and shirt, Rashmika looks bright as a sunflower in the photos. The actress also flaunted her radiant smile and her favourite heart symbol as she posed for the photos. Rashmika was spotted looking all pretty and stunning in Andheri, Mumbai. Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tunesmith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages worldwide. The shooting of Pushpa has resumed post lockdown, the actress will join the sets once she completes her Bollywood commitments.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

