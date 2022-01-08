PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna shows love sign to paps as she's spotted at the gym

Rashmika Mandanna was recently papped in Hyderabad as she stepped out of the gym post workout. The actress donned a cool casual look with black jeans and T-shirt complimented by an olive green jacket. She completed the look with a white cap. Rashmika is not just a versatile star but also a fitness freak.

Meanwhile, Rashmika just got back from her New Year vacation in Goa. In fact, she was also accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda and family. On 1, January both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda posted pictures of the same location. Fans were quick to spot the same location of the two and the pictures began trending on social media. All are eagerly waiting for the two stars to make their relationship public.

Check out the pictures below:

Rashmika is also enjoying the success of her latest released Pushpa: The Rise. Directed Sukumar, the film starred Allu Arjun in the lead. After making her mark in South with such cinematic gems, the actress is all geared up to take Bollywood by a storm. She has already bagged two B-town projects. First being Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. The movie will also star Sidharth Malhotra as lead and is scheduled for release on 13 May 2022. The actress will also work alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye. The shoot for the project is completed and it also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati and Shivin Narang in pivotal parts.

