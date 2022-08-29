PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold in all-black look as she gets clicked at Versova jetty

Rashmika Mandanna nailed the all-black look as she was spotted at the Versova Jetty today.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 29, 2022 01:24 PM IST  |  8.3K
Rashmika Mandanna at Versova jetty
Rashmika Mandanna gave cues to rock an all-black look as she was spotted at Versova Jetty today. The Pushpa actress paired a black T-shirt with matching black trousers and sports cap.

Check out the pictures below:

rashmika_mandanna_at_versova_jetty_1.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_versova_jetty_2.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_versova_jetty_3.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_versova_jetty_4.jpeg

rashmika_mandanna_at_versova_jetty_5.jpeg

