PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold in a ravishing red dress as she arrives at SIIMA Awards

The SIIMA Awards have commenced with much celebrations in Hyderabad and all the south stars are arriving in their stylish best. The National crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna was just spotted arriving at for the Awards night by the paps. Rashmika looked like a complete diva in her one-shoulder red gown. The actress kept her hair down with a sleek middle-parting, and opted for minimal makeup that accentuated her beauty even further.

On the work front, Rashmika will be featuring alongside Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated pan-India film Pushpa: The Rising helmed by Sukumar. The film consists of two parts- the first part, Pushpa The Rise is slated to release in theatres for Christmas in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Rashmika will also make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Goodbye.