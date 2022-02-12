PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna slays comfy look as she gets papped at the gym post workout

Fitness is of paramount importance to our celebs and Rashmika Mandanna is no different. The Pushpa star was papped after a workout session. The actress looked stunning in a grey sweatshirt and baggy trousers. The accessories she chose to carry were her phone and shades.

This is not the first time that she has been papped at the gym. Many other times, the star was spotted returning from the gym . All we can say is that all her hard work is definitely showing results.

Check out the pictures below:

Not too long ago, Rashmika Mandanna travelled to Russia and shared an adorable post from there. She shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram, donning an adorable pink fur sweatshirt. She captioned the photo, “Ready for my day 1 in #Russia”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the post as ‘Cute’. The fans went gaga over this cute as a button post and showered it will appreciative comments.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna has some promising projects in her kitty right now. To start with, reports suggest that the actress will be roped in to play the lead alongside megastar Ram Charan in his untitled project RC16. However, there is no formal announcement made yet.

Rashmika Mandanna is also heading towards Bollywood with 2 solid projects. Firstly, she will debut with spy thriller Mission Majnu. She will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. Her other project includes Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye.