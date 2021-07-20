PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna smiles behind the mask as she poses in a shorts and t shirt at gym

Rashmika is one of the beautiful and popular actresses of the south film industry. She made her debut in Telugu with Chalo and became a household name with Geetha Govindam, and went on to bag the biggest films like Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress is always active on social media and posts new photos and videos thereby garnering all the attention, which made her National Crush. She is very particular about fitness and never leaves a moment to hit the gym to be in perfect shape. Today, the actress was spotted at a gym in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna was papped at a gym in Hyderabad. The Dear Comrade actress was papped as she was coming out of the gym during her workout session. She can be seen wearing an adidas maroon t-shirt and black shorts with a white hat, sneakers. Even with a mask, Rashmika smiles look beautiful and bright to fill it up with light in the room. Take a look at the photos:

Also Read: VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia uses THIS easy morning beauty hack for her glowing skin; Says 'Works wonders'

On the work front, Rashmika is currently the busiest actress, juggling between Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. She will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress recently got a new house in Mumbai as she has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has a telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, for which she is shooting currently in Hyderabad.