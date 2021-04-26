PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna sports a black hoodie and shows love sign to paps as she is spotted outside gym

Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted Monday on a positive note by hitting the gym.

Rashmika Mandanna has taken a break from the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects and is being spotted a lot at the gym. The actress returned to Hyderabad last week after a lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra. The actress is making the most of her free time and is sweating it out in the gym. This morning, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted as she arrived at a gym in Hyderabad. One can see, the actress is sporting black jeggings with a black hoodie as she makes her way for another workout session.

Rashmika Mandanna has kickstarted Monday on a positive note by hitting the gym. The actress posed for the paps and also showed her favourite love sign. It is called a finger heart gesture. In South Korea, it is a known symbol among K-pop stars and their fans. Earlier, the Dear Comrade actress had also revealed she loves South Korean boy band BTS. Dynamite and I like Boy With Luv are her favourite BTS songs.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film titled, Pushpa.

Talking about her Bollywood projects- Rashmika Mandanna marks her Hindi debut with starrer Mission Majnu.

She bagged the second Bollywood film in a span of 6 months. The stunner will be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in their upcoming film Goodbye.

